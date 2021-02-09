Saudi Arabia tightens coronavirus precautionary measures at Prophet Mosque (PBUH) in Medina

SHAFAQNA –Saudi Arabia have tightened coronavirus restrictions and precautionary measures at Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque) in the holy city of Medina.

The measures are based on enforcing a contingency plan that includes boosting ventilation in the mosque’s Al Rawda Al Sharifa that houses the tomb of the Prophet (peace be upon him), spokesman for a state body in charge of the holy site Jaman Bin Abdullah said.

The plan also includes increasing the number of Health Ministry-affiliated teams on duty inside the mosque, he told the Riyadh Radio.“This includes intensifying the sertilisation every hour, screening all people entering the mosque, monitoring the courtyards to ensure worshippers’ observance of distancing and verifying people’s safety via the smart health app Tawakkalna, he added, Gulf News reported.