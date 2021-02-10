Iranians celebrate 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

SHAFAQNA- Iranians across the country celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) in a different manner this year in order to observe health protocols necessary to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrations began in the Tehran, and other cities at 10:00 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Wednesday, with the participants driving their cars or riding their motorcycles or bikes to show a different passionate presence in the commemoration march.

The vehicles were decorated with slogans as well as the images of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian anti-terror commander, who was assassinated by the US, last year.

The demonstrators at the end of the nationwide massive rallies issued a final communiqué in which they have called for continuing resistance against the foreign pressures with relying on internal resources.

Paricipants have also pointed to the sanctions and economic pressures imposed on the nations since the victory of the revolution, vowing to win the “economic war” by strengthening their resolve.

The marchers in the communiqué also announced their support for the Leader’s recent remarks on the nuclear deal, saying that the country will return to full abidance by the JCPOA after the US lifts all the sanctions in practice, Mehr News reported.

In addition to the driving marches, a virtual rally also took place on Wednesday, with the Iranians taking to social media to renew their allegiance to the Islamic Republic. The previous night, on the eve of the 42nd anniversary, a fireworks display was performed over Tehran and other Iranian cities, according to Press TV.

Resistance of Iranian nation defeats Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory. Rouhani said: “This year, we are celebrating the ’22nd of Bahman’ as our nation wins a major economic war after three years of resistance.”

President Rouhani stated: “We have been in an economic war for three years since 2018. In this war, we will win like the 8-year war in Iraq. All the people of the world owe a great debt to the Iranian nation these days.” He added: “If the great nation of Iran had not stood against this tyrant of the White House and if the Iranian nation had not defeated former US President Donald Trump”, Iran Press mentioned.

In his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the recent Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the United States and said the isolation brought to the US by Iran’s resistance in the international arenas is a historic event.

If it were not for the US plot, actions of regional reactionary regimes and economic war, Iran would have been in a better condition, the president stated.In the pandemic, Iran could “stand on its own feet,” despite sanctions, media pressures, psychological war and military threats, the president stressed.

Further, he said he bows down to the Iranian nation for their three-year patience and their resistance against the plots.

“Of course, the political path and the way of world agreement with Iran will be dialogue, and we’ll be successful in this path”, IRNA reported.