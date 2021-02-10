What happens if dowry is not set during Nikah sermon? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-10 10:28:172021-02-10 10:28:17What happens if dowry is not set during Nikah sermon? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about dowry (Mahr) in Nikah sermon.
Question: What is the ruling on not mentioning dowry intentionally or forgetting about it in permanent or temporary Nikah?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: In permanent Nikah, mentioning dowry is not a condition, and if it is not set, the Nikah is correct; and if intimacy has occurred, the woman/wife deserves Mahrul Mathal (dowry due to her in respect of her social status/like other women similar to her). But in temporary Nikah, setting and mentioning Mahr is part of the pillars of Nikah, and without it, Nikah is invalid.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
