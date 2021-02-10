What happens if dowry is not set during Nikah sermon? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about dowry (Mahr) in Nikah sermon.

Question: What is the ruling on not mentioning dowry intentionally or forgetting about it in permanent or temporary Nikah?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: In permanent Nikah, mentioning dowry is not a condition, and if it is not set, the Nikah is correct; and if intimacy has occurred, the woman/wife deserves Mahrul Mathal (dowry due to her in respect of her social status/like other women similar to her). But in temporary Nikah, setting and mentioning Mahr is part of the pillars of Nikah, and without it, Nikah is invalid.

