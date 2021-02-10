How can rulers gain the trust of their population?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar (RA), the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Beware o’ Malik, to gain the trust of the population there are no better ways than doing good deeds for them and lowering the taxes, as well as not forcing them to do a task that they do not like to do. So do your best in this way until you become optimistic about the loyalty of the people, and this optimism will remove from you the distress of the difficulties [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.