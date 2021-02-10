Safer Internet Day: UNICEF experts express concern for child well-being online

SHAFAQNA – UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore is among experts expressing growing concern for the well-being of children who were already facing these online risks even before the pandemic.

“For children already experiencing harm or hurt – online or offline – the rise in screen time may have exacerbated their anguish”, she said in a statement marking Safer Internet Day. “School closures, physical distancing, decreased services, and increased strain on already vulnerable families disrupted and reduced some of the protective measures available to them.”

“At any one time, 750,000 individuals are estimated to be looking to connect with children online for sexual purposes, a challenge so large – and so complex – that no one entity can solve it alone”, the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children said in supporting Safer Internet Day. Meanwhile, UNICEF cited evidence which suggests more time online is leading to less outdoor activity for children, and also reduced sleep quality, increased symptoms of anxiety, and unhealthy eating habits. The UN agency believes Safer Internet Day can be an opportunity to reimagine a safer world for children online through prioritizing and protecting their physical and mental well-being.

Source: UN News