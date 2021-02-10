Iran to vaccinate 60m people until next year

In this program, at least 70 percent of Iran’s population, roughly 60 million people, will receive two doses of vaccines which equals 120 million injections in total. If the program is to be finished in a year, the ministry should be provided with 10 million doses of vaccine every month and 210,000 people should be vaccinated every day.

The vaccination program will be implemented in four phases until the end of winter next year and healthcare workers who are in the frontline, the elderly, people with specific underlying medical conditions, people in specific jobs and then ordinary people will get the vaccine in the prioritized order.

According to the program, it is expected that the primary goal would be accomplished once phase 2 is finished followed by a significant decrease in death numbers. Phase 3 is expected to control a major part of the burden imposed by the pandemic on the country, after which normal life can be resumed. The program has planned to issue digital vaccination cards for those who receive the second dose of the vaccine.