Date :Wednesday, February 10th, 2021

Saudi activist Loujain Al-Hathloul freed from jail

SHAFAQNA- The prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul was freed from jail after nearly three years in custody.

Following a concerted campaign by her relatives and global rights groups, Hathloul was granted probation by a judge in Riyadh and released to her family on Wednesday afternoon. Her sister Lina published a photo of a smiling Loujain on Twitter early evening Riyadh time – the first image of the most celebrated political prisoner in the Kingdom since she was detained almost three years ago. “Loujain is at home !!!!!!”, the accompanying message said.

It is understood that the terms of Hathloul’s probation prevent her from discussing her ordeal in prison. She is banned from leaving Saudi Arabia, and has a suspended sentence looming if she breaks the terms of her release, The Guardian reported.

