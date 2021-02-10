UAE removes foreign affairs minister

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has has eliminated foreign affairs minister Anwar Gargash from his post.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan will replace Gargash, who was appointed an adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai’s ruler and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Twitter on Wednesday, describing the changes as a “small cabinet reshuffle”.

Gargash held the position since February 2008, while Shakhbout bin Nahyan had served as the UAE’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia since July 2017,Aljazeera reported.