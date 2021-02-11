Dr. Anthony Fauci Joins Muslim Americans in Conversation on the COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Noor Jihan Abdul-Haqq, Dr. Shereef Elnahaal, and AMHP’s President, Dr. Hasan Shanawani, will join Dr. Fauci to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and address the pressing questions of the community. Muslim community members are invited to take part in the conversation. The event will include American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and closed captioning will be provided by Muhsen.

Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Since 2020, Dr. Fauci has had a leading role in the White House Coronavirus Task Force and is currently serving as the Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 to President Joe Biden.

Event partner organizations include hundreds of Muslim organizations based all over the country. CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.