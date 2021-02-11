What is the duty of a person whose recitation in Salaat has been incorrect for years? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Salaat/Salaah.

Question: What is the duty of a person whose recitation in Salaat has been incorrect for years?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If the person had considered it to be correct, and then realised it was incorrect, it is not necessary to perform Qadha Salaats.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA