Date :Thursday, February 11th, 2021 | Time : 10:04 |ID: 198145 | Print

What is the duty of a person whose recitation in Salaat has been incorrect for years? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Salaat/Salaah.

Question: What is the duty of a person whose recitation in Salaat has been incorrect for years?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If the person had considered it to be correct, and then realised it was incorrect, it is not necessary to perform Qadha Salaats.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *