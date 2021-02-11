https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-11 10:04:512021-02-11 10:04:51What is the duty of a person whose recitation in Salaat has been incorrect for years? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
What is the duty of a person whose recitation in Salaat has been incorrect for years? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Salaat/Salaah.
Question: What is the duty of a person whose recitation in Salaat has been incorrect for years?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If the person had considered it to be correct, and then realised it was incorrect, it is not necessary to perform Qadha Salaats.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
