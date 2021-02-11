Kuwaiti government and parliament agree to abolish imprisonment for prisoners of conscience

SHAFAQNA- The Kuwaiti government and parliament agreed yesterday (Wednesday) to abolish prison sentences for prisoners of conscience and dissidents.

According to the agreement, the prison sentence for expressing an opinion will be abolished, except for what is contrary to the fixed principles of Sharia and the constitution, namely the divine essence, the prophets, the companions (of the infallibles) and the Emir of Kuwait.

