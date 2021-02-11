Date :Thursday, February 11th, 2021 | Time : 10:47 |ID: 198169 | Print

A delegation from the Vatican arrives in Najaf Ashraf

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the Vatican, representing Pope Francis, arrived in Najaf Ashraf today (Thursday) to prepare for the Pope’s visit to the city.

A statement issued from Najaf Ashraf Airport said that “Isa Al-Shammari”, the director of Najaf Airport, welcomed the delegation.

Pope Francis is scheduled to travel to Iraq for a three-day visit on March 5, and will meet with Ayatollah Sistani the next day after meeting with Iraqi officials.

Meetings with Iraqi Christians and a trip to Erbil, as well as a visit to the historic city of Ur, are on the Pope’s agenda.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's deep regret over painful incident in Beirut: "We call on world's benefactors to…
Ayatollah Sistani emphasized on documenting crimes of ISIS and punishment of its perpetrators
Pope Francis calls for peace in Ethiopia and Libya
Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy: Different ideas does not mean infidelity, infidelity is to kill each other
"Paris is beheaded" after the fire touched the symbol of Christianity
Pope calls for peace after assassination of Iranian Commander
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *