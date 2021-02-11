A delegation from the Vatican arrives in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the Vatican, representing Pope Francis, arrived in Najaf Ashraf today (Thursday) to prepare for the Pope’s visit to the city.

A statement issued from Najaf Ashraf Airport said that “Isa Al-Shammari”, the director of Najaf Airport, welcomed the delegation.

Pope Francis is scheduled to travel to Iraq for a three-day visit on March 5, and will meet with Ayatollah Sistani the next day after meeting with Iraqi officials.

Meetings with Iraqi Christians and a trip to Erbil, as well as a visit to the historic city of Ur, are on the Pope’s agenda.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English