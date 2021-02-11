https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/A288CA77-F76F-4285-BAF1-5DE811D5CE52.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-11 10:47:072021-02-11 10:47:07A delegation from the Vatican arrives in Najaf Ashraf
A delegation from the Vatican arrives in Najaf Ashraf
SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the Vatican, representing Pope Francis, arrived in Najaf Ashraf today (Thursday) to prepare for the Pope’s visit to the city.
A statement issued from Najaf Ashraf Airport said that “Isa Al-Shammari”, the director of Najaf Airport, welcomed the delegation.
Pope Francis is scheduled to travel to Iraq for a three-day visit on March 5, and will meet with Ayatollah Sistani the next day after meeting with Iraqi officials.
Meetings with Iraqi Christians and a trip to Erbil, as well as a visit to the historic city of Ur, are on the Pope’s agenda.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
