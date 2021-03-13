Date :Saturday, March 13th, 2021 | Time : 15:44 |ID: 198185 | Print

Photos: Pilgrimage of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) shrine on a rainy day

SHAFAQNA- The servants of the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (S.A), in Qom, Iran are still serving the pilgrims despite the rainy weather, following the hygienic instructions.

