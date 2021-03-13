https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/f3ccdd27d2000e3f9255a7e3e2c48800_643.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-13 15:44:582021-03-13 15:44:58Photos: Pilgrimage of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) shrine on a rainy day
Photos: Pilgrimage of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) shrine on a rainy day
SHAFAQNA- The servants of the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (S.A), in Qom, Iran are still serving the pilgrims despite the rainy weather, following the hygienic instructions.
Read more from Shafaqna:
Photos: Demise anniversary of Hazrat Umm-ul-Banin (SA) held at Fatima Masumeh’s (SA) Shrine
Photos: After a 6-month break Friday prayers held in Qom, Iran
Photos: Mourning Ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in Qom
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!