Najaf Ashraf: Inaugurating Hussainiyah of the Great Prophet (PBUH) near Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine

SHAFAQNA- The Hussainiyah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was inaugurated in Iraq’s Najaf Ashraf, near the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

The Hussainiyah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was inaugurated near the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in the center of the old city of Najaf Ashraf with the presence of religious and social figures and representatives of Najaf Religious Authorities and and a group of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) lovers. “Sheikh Ali Al-Aqili”, one of the students of Najaf Ashraf seminary, said: “This Hussainiyah is located in an important strategic site and is near to the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and will offer religious lessons to the believers.”

Al-Aqili added: “This Hussainiyah is a station to serve the pilgrims who come to visit the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) during the year. This Hussainiyah will hold all religious occasions.” In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 (Coronavirus), the inauguration ceremony of this Hussainiyah was held by observing the health protocols and the recommendations of the Supreme Religious Authorities.

On religious occasions, pilgrims can use this Hussainiyah for accommodation. It is worth mentioning that in recent years, another Hussainiyah called “Imam Ali’s (A.S) Grand Hussainiyah” in three floors has been inaugurated near the Alawi holy shrine in ​​Najaf Ashraf. The Great Hussainiyah of Imam Ali (A.S) welcomes the public on pilgrimage occasions such as Arbaeen Hussaini, and it is also a place for the accommodation of pilgrims.

Persian version