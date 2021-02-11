https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/FCD01338-9780-4BD9-9F21-8CFEAA0172D9.jpeg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-11 14:45:332021-02-11 14:45:33Celebrating Patience and Thankfulness ceremony of followers of monotheistic religions
Celebrating Patience and Thankfulness ceremony of followers of monotheistic religions
SHAFAQNA- The celebration of Patience and Thankfulness of the followers of monotheistic religions in commemoration of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was held on Tuesday evening in the presence of Archbishop Sebuh Sarkisian in Saint Mary Church in Tehran, Iran.
This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
