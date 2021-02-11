Sri Lanka to allow burials for Muslims who die of COVID-19

SHAFAQNA-Sri Lanka will allow burials for Muslims who die of COVID-19 following an outcry over the government’s decision to cremate coronavirus victims.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance on Wednesday in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament.

Muslim lawmaker Rishard Bathiudeen said while he was happy with Rajapaksa’s assurance, the government should implement it by withdrawing the compulsory cremation rule. “Many people have been cremated before and their families are living in great agony. I am happy that they showed some compassion even at this stage, but it has to be implemented soon because people are dying every day,” said Bathiudeen, AlJazeera reported.