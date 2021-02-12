Myanmar police deployed machine guns against protesters: Amnesty

SHAFAQNA-Myanmar police deployed machine guns against peaceful protesters and shot one woman in the head , Amnesty International said.

Amnesty’s Crisis Evidence experts announced their findings on Thursday after analysing a video shared on social media of the shooting, which took place on Tuesday in the capital, Naypyidaw.

Analysis of images from the protest showed a member of the police carrying a Myanmar-made BA-94 or BA-93 clone of the Uzi sub-machine gun, the human rights group said, contradicting the military’s claim that security forces only deployed non-lethal weapons during Tuesday’s protest.

The video of the shooting captured the exact moment the young woman, identified as Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, was hit in the head by a bullet. According to local media, the 19-year-old has lost significant brain function and only has a slim chance of survival, AlJazeera reported.