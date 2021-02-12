UK:Muslim group deliver free food on Valentine’s Day

Ibrahim Syed, 37, from Prenton in Wirral, is chair of the Wirral Deen Centre, an Islamic organisation based in Borough Road, Birkenhead, which is open to everyone.

Mr Syed, who is also co-ordinator of the Liverpool Region Mosque Network, said a team of volunteers will give away 200 free meals to local families who need them most in a “gesture of love to the local community” on Valentine’s Day.

The food will be made at Chaii Coffee, on Woodchurch Road in Prenton, which is opening for the first time on Sunday, albeit for takeaway orders only given current restrictions.

The coffee shop is a joint venture between three childhood friends from the local area, Ibrahim himself, his cousin Thouhid Syed and Dane Brookes.

Mr Syed said he wanted the friendship between the three to be spread across the Birkenhead area and beyond.

He said: “My wife Safia is a really good cook and the Valentine’s Day offer will give people a chance to experience some really good food.

“The motto of the shop is ‘inspired by friendship’ and that is what it is about, friendship across the whole community.”

The meals will be delivered to Birkenhead addresses on the day itself by a team of volunteers including the town’s MP Mick Whitley.

But as well as giving away the food on Sunday, Mr Syed said the design of his cafe is a fusion of British and Indian culture, reflecting his ambition to bring people from different backgrounds together.

Mr Syed added: “The coffee shop has an innovative old English pub look. It’s got old furniture, a good picture of Queen Victoria and a map of old India.”

As well as specialist tea and coffee imported from India, the coffee shop will feature food such as shish kebabs, samosas and freshly baked cakes.

On one of the walls at Chaii Coffee rests a picture of Ansaf Syed, Ibrahim’s dad, who died of Covid-19 at the age of 66 last Easter Sunday (April 12).

Ansaf was a restaurateur for 46 years and ran Mak Syed in Wallasey for decades until he passed away.