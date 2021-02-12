Date :Friday, February 12th, 2021 | Time : 10:33 |ID: 198294 | Print

Is it alright to eat the organs inside the stomach of a fish? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating the organs inside the stomach of a fish.

Question: Are the organs inside the stomach of the fish and its head and eyes Halal?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Haram parts of a fish are the blood and the impurities; and the rest of its parts are Halal.

