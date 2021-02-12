https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-12 10:33:482021-02-12 10:33:48Is it alright to eat the organs inside the stomach of a fish? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it alright to eat the organs inside the stomach of a fish? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating the organs inside the stomach of a fish.
Question: Are the organs inside the stomach of the fish and its head and eyes Halal?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Haram parts of a fish are the blood and the impurities; and the rest of its parts are Halal.
Source: leader.ir
