What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about Imam Baqir (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – Jabir ibn Abdullah Ansari narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The Prophet (PBUH) told me: I expect you to remain alive until you meet my child who is a descendant of “(Imam) Hussain (AS)”, and they will call him “Mohammad” (Imam Mohammad Baqir (AS); the fifth Shia Imam). He will break down the knowledge/science in an amazing way. When you see him, send my Salaam to him [1].
[1] Ihqaqul Haqq, Vol. 12, Page 157.
