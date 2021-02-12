What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about Imam Baqir (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Jabir ibn Abdullah Ansari narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The Prophet (PBUH) told me: I expect you to remain alive until you meet my child who is a descendant of “(Imam) Hussain (AS)”, and they will call him “Mohammad” (Imam Mohammad Baqir (AS); the fifth Shia Imam). He will break down the knowledge/science in an amazing way. When you see him, send my Salaam to him [1].

