Date :Friday, February 12th, 2021 | Time : 15:10 |ID: 198311 | Print

Vatican delegation visits Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A delegation from the Vatican visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, on Thursday.

The delegation, led by Mitja Leskovar and representing Pope Francis, has traveled to Najaf to meet with senior clerics and sources of emulation to discuss preparations for an upcoming visit to Iraq by the head of the Catholic Church.  They visited the holy mausoleum after holding talks with a number of top clerics in the city, Baghdad Today reported.

They toured different parts of the mausoleum and its historical places and learned about the activities of the Astan (custodianship) to serve the pilgrims. Pope Francis plans to visit Iraq on March 5 to meet with the Arab country’s officials and top Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

 

You might also like
Five amazing facts about Arbaeen walk
Photos: Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine Covered in Black
Ayatollah Sistani's envoy meets with Chairman of parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy says ISIS not related to Islam
Ayatollah Khamenei lambasts recent unauthorized trips of American officials to Afghanistan, Iraq
"We should present Islam to young people in a way that is close to their interests”/interview with…
Iraq: Mourning of Imam Hussain (A.S) with full observance of health protocols + Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *