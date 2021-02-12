Vatican delegation visits Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A delegation from the Vatican visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, on Thursday.

The delegation, led by Mitja Leskovar and representing Pope Francis, has traveled to Najaf to meet with senior clerics and sources of emulation to discuss preparations for an upcoming visit to Iraq by the head of the Catholic Church. They visited the holy mausoleum after holding talks with a number of top clerics in the city, Baghdad Today reported.

They toured different parts of the mausoleum and its historical places and learned about the activities of the Astan (custodianship) to serve the pilgrims. Pope Francis plans to visit Iraq on March 5 to meet with the Arab country’s officials and top Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.