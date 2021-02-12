Ceremony to mark 10th anniversary of Bahrain uprising

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A ceremony will be held in the holy city of Qom to mark the 10th anniversary of the start of the uprising in Bahrain.

Bahrain’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim will address the event, whose motto is “steadfastness until victory.

The Imam Sadeq (AS) Complex in Qom will host the ceremony on Saturday evening. Since February 14, 2011, thousands of anti-regime protesters have held numerous demonstrations on an almost daily basis in the kingdom, calling for the Al Khalifa family to relinquish power.

On March 14 that year, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates invaded the country to assist the Bahraini government in its crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protesters.Scores of people have been killed and hundreds of others injured or arrested in the ongoing heavy-handed crackdown on anti-regime rallies.

Amnesty International and other rights groups have repeatedly censured the Bahraini regime over the “rampant” human rights abuses against opposition activists and anti-government protesters.