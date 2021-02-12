Bahrain: Coronavirus hits Jaw Central Prison

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday (February 9, 2021) that a detainee in Jaw Prison was infected with Coronavirus and said that it quarantined people in contact with him.

“The General Directorate of Reformation and Rehabilitation has taken the relevant health procedures after detecting one COVID-19 case of an inmate, 45, convicted in a bounced cheque case. The inmate underwent medical checkup after he developed a fever. The Health Affairs Directorate is following his case,” the ministry announced.

It explained “The inmate is now in quarantine, and he was tested before his entry to the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre in Jaw. He was transferred to the field hospital allocated for such purpose, and inmates and police personnel who came in contact with him were listed and quarantined for 14 days. All of them tested negative. The General Directorate of Civil Defence disinfected all utilities of the building and the clinic.”

Bahrain Mirror published a report entitled “Has Coronavirus Reached Jaw Prison? Why Have Authorities Excluded Prisoners from the Vaccine?”

Since the Coronavirus vaccine campaign that the government has started to vaccinate citizens and residents, the authorities excluded prisoners and didn’t respond to the citizens’ appeals to resume the monthly visits to prisoners who haven’t met their families since almost a year.