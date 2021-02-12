Date :Friday, February 12th, 2021 | Time : 17:06 |ID: 198350 | Print

Video: Playing timpani in Razavi shrine on the occasion of first night of Rajab

SHAFAQNA- Playing timpani in Razavi shrine on the occasion of the first night of Rajab.

