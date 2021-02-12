Date :Friday, February 12th, 2021 | Time : 18:40 |ID: 198357 | Print

Governments used coronavirus to justify curbs on free speech: HRW

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- At least 83 countries worldwide have used the Covid-19 pandemic to justify restrictions on free speech  and peaceful assembly, according to a Human Rights Watch report .

Vague laws were enacted that criminalised free speech, the report by the New York-based rights body said, adding that journalists, activists, healthcare workers and opposition groups were among those targeted by authorities.

“Governments should counter COVID-19 by encouraging people to mask up, not shut up,” said Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch. “Beating, detaining, prosecuting, and censoring peaceful critics violates many fundamental rights, including free speech, while doing nothing to stop the pandemic”, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Former Iran defender Ali Ansarian dies of coronavirus
UK reports 21,502 coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: Israel to use ‘anti-terrorism’ tool to monitor infected citizens
Random testing of Arbaeen pilgrims to identify possible Corona cases
Rising numbers of refugees in Southern Europe
Iraq’s Ministry of Health unveils special plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *