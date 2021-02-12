Governments used coronavirus to justify curbs on free speech: HRW

SHAFAQNA- At least 83 countries worldwide have used the Covid-19 pandemic to justify restrictions on free speech and peaceful assembly, according to a Human Rights Watch report .

Vague laws were enacted that criminalised free speech, the report by the New York-based rights body said, adding that journalists, activists, healthcare workers and opposition groups were among those targeted by authorities.

“Governments should counter COVID-19 by encouraging people to mask up, not shut up,” said Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch. “Beating, detaining, prosecuting, and censoring peaceful critics violates many fundamental rights, including free speech, while doing nothing to stop the pandemic”, AlJazeera reported.