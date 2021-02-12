Bahrain’s February 14th movement; Symbol of resistance and fortitude

SHAFAQNA- February 14 this year will be the tenth anniversary of the start of widespread protests in Bahrain for democracy. They were met with a violent government crackdown that left thousands of people in jail, many of them tortured. But, the protests never went away. The grievances that brought people onto the streets in 2011 remain – anger at corruption, the lack of democracy and accountability and the behavior of security forces.

The popular uprising that began in Bahrain in February 2011 marked the culmination of a decade-long political struggle. In the light of all violent government crackdown, Bahrain’s February 14th movement has become a symbol of resistance and fortitude and the most powerful political force in Bahrain today, according to Foreign policy.

For weeks starting on Feb. 14, 2011, thousands thronged streets across Bahrain, emboldened and energized by pro-democracy protests roiling Egypt, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen, Federal News Network told.

Bahrain’s protests were organized primarily by the nation’s Shia Muslims seeking greater political rights in the Persian Gulf state, which is a key Western ally and home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Despite Ten years of demonstrations, the opposition says the ruling family has failed to make significant reforms. Shia Muslims, who make up 70 percent of the population, face systematic discrimination in education, employment and housing, keranews.org mentioned.

In the time since 2011, authorities have targeted not only Shia political groups and religious leaders, but also human rights activists, journalists and online opponents. Mass trials have become commonplace. Political parties have been dismantled. Independent news gathering on the island has become increasingly difficult. Even a tweet can land one in prison, despite Bahrain’s constitution guaranteeing its citizens freedom of speech.

This year, Bahrain government has increasingly sought to erase memories of the mass protests that a decade ago this day threatened the monarchy’s grip on power. But, dissent persists in this tiny island kingdom with a majority-Shia population off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia. Police have been out in force in city streets over the past week, residents say, taking no chances on renewed demonstration.

Ten years after Bahrain’s popular uprising, repression has failed, Bahrain’s revolution lives on. It’s because the movement of the people doesn’t come to an end. Its spark may fade for a while, but then it comes back ignited with a new spirit.