Acute malnutrition threatens half of children under 5 in Yemen: UN

SHAFAQNA- Acute malnutrition threatens the lives of nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five in Yemen, four UN agencies warned on Friday.

Of these, 400,000 are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition and could die if they do not receive urgent treatment. “These numbers are yet another cry for help from Yemen where each malnourished child also means a family struggling to survive,” World Food Programme chief David Beasley said in a joint statement on Friday.

The number of Yemeni children in danger of death from lack of food has increased to 400,000, an increase of 22 percent over 2020.“More children will die with every day that passes without action, said Henrietta Fore, head of the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF. “Humanitarian organisations need urgent predictable resources and unhindered access to communities on the ground to be able to save lives”, AlJazeera reported.