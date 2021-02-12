US CDC study finds two masks are better than one in fight against coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Wearing two masks are better than one in fight against coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised.

In a report published this week, CDC researchers said exposure to potentially infectious aerosols decreased by about 95 percent when a cloth mask was worn over a medical procedure mask, a practice also known as double-masking.

To provide the same protection, a mask can also be worn by knotting the ear loops of a medical procedure mask and then tucking in and flattening any extra material close to the face. The key, the report found, is to ensure the masks fit tightly.

“Medical procedure masks are intended to provide source control (eg, maintain the sterility of a surgical field) and to block splashes,” it said. “The extent to which they reduce exhalation and inhalation of particles in the aerosol size range varies substantially, in part because air can leak around their edges, especially through the side gaps”, according to Aljazeera.