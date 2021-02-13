Date :Saturday, February 13th, 2021 | Time : 08:30 |ID: 198414 | Print

First official meeting between Qatar and Saudi Arabia after reconciliation

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The first official meeting between Qatar and Saudi Arabia since the reconciliation of the Arab countries took place on January 5, yesterday (Friday).

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, met with Qatari envoy Alya Al-Thani in his office at the Saudi delegation in New York.

Al-Mouallimi and Al-Thani discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to strengthen cooperation and reconciliation on common issues in the UN.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
UN : World facing 'generational catastrophe' on education
KSA executes its 100th victim for 2017
Saudi Arabia resumes international flights
Turkey's Erdogan Meets Qatari, Kuwait Emirs
Zakzaky's daughter: US, S. Arabia, Nigerian govt. putting pressure on my father
Yemen's warring parties reach Hodaidah ceasefire agreement
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *