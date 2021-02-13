First official meeting between Qatar and Saudi Arabia after reconciliation

SHAFAQNA- The first official meeting between Qatar and Saudi Arabia since the reconciliation of the Arab countries took place on January 5, yesterday (Friday).

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, met with Qatari envoy Alya Al-Thani in his office at the Saudi delegation in New York.

Al-Mouallimi and Al-Thani discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to strengthen cooperation and reconciliation on common issues in the UN.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English