Imam al-Baqir (A.S); the splitter and distributer of knowledge

SHAFAQNA- Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S.) was a perfect human and infallible from any vices or faults. This is not only the opinion of their friends, but also that of their enemies. He was superior to his brothers in regard to knowledge, piety, and nobility.

Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S.), was out of (all) his brothers the successor of his father, Ali ibn al-Hussain, his testamentary trustee (wasi), and the one who undertook (qaim) the office of Imam after him. He surpassed all of them through his outstanding merit (fadl) in traditional knowledge (ilm), asceticism and leadership. He was the most renowned of them, the one among them who was most esteemed by both non-Shia and Shia, and the most able of them. None of the sons of al-Hasan and al-Hussain, peace be on them, showed the same ability in knowledge of religion, traditions, the sunna, the knowledge of the Quran and the life of the Prophet (sira), and the techniques of literature, as Abu- Ja’far (Muhammad al-Baqir) showed.

Abu Ja’far Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S) was the heir of knowledge, worship, and piety of Ali Ibn Hussain (A.S). He was called Baqir, because he discovered sciences. He gained treasures of teachings, commandments, and wisdom, which are only denied by blind-minded and deviant people. He was thus the splitter and distributer of knowledge. His heart was illuminated, his conduct was purified, his soul was clean, and his essence was good. He spent his lifetime in Allah’s obedience. His mystical conduct and tradition cannot be described.

Like his father, Imam Zayn al-Abidin (A.S), Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S) was the best person of his age in remembrance of Allah, supplication and prayer, and fearing the Almighty Allah.

Although Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S) was not wealthy and his life expense was great, he granted the poor alms as much as he could.

The fifth Imam (A.S) was very light-hearted and cheerful to the believers and friends. He would shake hands with all companions and encourage others to practice it, too. He would somehow mention in his talks that:

“Shaking hands will eradicate internal indignations and will cause the sins of both sides to fall off as leafs of trees do in the fall”.

Whenever he went to the mosque of his ancestor, the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), to say prayers, people would gather around him to benefit from the bright rays of his knowledge and virtue.

His life was the best model of good manners and piety.

