Are the relatives of God’s messengers having any special privileges?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that after being appointed as the Messenger of God, on the Command of Allah (SWT) the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) gathered his close relatives in order to warn them of the consequences of their deeds/actions, and said: O’ the children of Abdul Motaleb, do not think that and do not say that Mohammad is from us; we do whatever we want just for the sake of Mohammad being the Prophet of God and he is from us. In Divine Justice System an atom of good and bad deeds will not be lost; no one can be proud because of someone else (because of lineage) and use him as an excuse for their inappropriate actions [1].

[1] Hekmatha va Andarzha, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 51.