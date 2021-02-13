Is it allowed to eat caviar and the eggs of scaly fish? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating caviar and the eggs of scaly fish.

Question: Is it allowed to eat caviar and the eggs of fish with or without scales; and if it is Halal, what is the ruling if the fish has died in the water?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem with eating caviar and the eggs of the fish with the scales which have been made Halal; and as for the fish without scales and the fish which has died in the water, they are Haram.

Source: leader.ir