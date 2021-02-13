https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-13 10:48:022021-02-13 10:48:02Is it allowed to eat caviar and the eggs of scaly fish? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it allowed to eat caviar and the eggs of scaly fish? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating caviar and the eggs of scaly fish.
Question: Is it allowed to eat caviar and the eggs of fish with or without scales; and if it is Halal, what is the ruling if the fish has died in the water?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem with eating caviar and the eggs of the fish with the scales which have been made Halal; and as for the fish without scales and the fish which has died in the water, they are Haram.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!