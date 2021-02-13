Date :Saturday, February 13th, 2021 | Time : 11:45 |ID: 198439 | Print

Arab & international figures call for release of prominent Saudi cleric

SHAFAQNA- A number of Arab, and international jurists, politicians, and scholars condemned the silence of the West and the Muslim world in connection with the release of 63-year-old Saudi preacher Salman al-Awda, who has been in prison for more than three years.

The request was made during a virtual conference entitled “Contemporary Reformers; Salman Al-Awda as a Role Model” organized by a center called “Ark Al-Falak” and for two days with the presence of 34 personalities from different countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

