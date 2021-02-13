https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/28001178-E74C-4BED-881C-BC2136EE918F.jpeg 470 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-13 11:45:142021-02-13 11:45:14Arab & international figures call for release of prominent Saudi cleric
Arab & international figures call for release of prominent Saudi cleric
SHAFAQNA- A number of Arab, and international jurists, politicians, and scholars condemned the silence of the West and the Muslim world in connection with the release of 63-year-old Saudi preacher Salman al-Awda, who has been in prison for more than three years.
The request was made during a virtual conference entitled “Contemporary Reformers; Salman Al-Awda as a Role Model” organized by a center called “Ark Al-Falak” and for two days with the presence of 34 personalities from different countries.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
