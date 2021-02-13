‘Imam Baqir (A.S)’ international festival planned in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 7th edition of “Imam Baqir (AS)” international cultural festival will be held on February 14 in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq. According to Al-Kafeel website, “Imam Baqir (AS), noble speech and victorious truth” is the motto of this edition of the program. It will be organized on the birthday anniversary of the fifth infallible Imam (AS). A better introduction of Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) cultural heritage is the objective of the annual festival.

Seyyed Aqeel Abdulhussein Al-Yaseri, a member of the organizing committee of the program, said that academic and seminary research papers submitted to the festival have been evaluated and the selected ones will be presented in the festival. “The role of Imam Baqir (AS) in the reform of the Ummah through dialogue with other religions and dissemination of Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) teachings”, “features and priorities of the jurisprudential school of Imam Baqir (AS)”, and “a revision of Imam Baqir’s (AS) recommendations” are among the themes of the program. It also aims to clarify the virtues of the Imam’s (AS) character and his role in enlightening and guiding the society. The cultural festival has been held every year since 2015 by the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine.