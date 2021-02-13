Iraq not to allow return of terrorism: Ammar Al-Hakim

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement Seyyed Ammar Al-Hakim said the country will not allow the return of terrorism. Addressing a gathering on Friday marking the anniversary of Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim, named Iraqi Martyr Day, he said Iraq has defeated terrorism and will not let it come back, Nina News reported. He added that to make sure this objective is realized, “we should always be prepared and vigilant”.

The cleric also underlined the need for ensuring Iraq’s territorial integrity and said the parliament’s bill requiring the expulsion of foreign troops. In a vote on January 5, 2020, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans. The vote came two days after the US military – acting on then US president Donald Trump’s order – launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of the PMU, and eight other Iranian and Iraqi people. Washington has threatened sanctions should US troops be expelled instead of heeding the Iraqi parliament’s call to end the occupation of the country.