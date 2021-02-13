Al-Daihi says people of Bahrain didn’t stop and let the world hear their voice

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: Al-Wefaq’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi stressed in an interview, with Panorama program aired on the Lebanese Al-Manar Channel, that “the peacefulness choice has failed all the authorities’ attempts to drag people to violence,” and that “the people of Bahrain didn’t stop taking to the streets and raising their voices.”

After greeting the steadfast people of Bahrain, martyrs, and figures, mainly Sheikh Ali Salman, marking the tenth anniversary of the peaceful movement, Al-Daihi confirmed that the people of Bahrain “are continuing their path to achieve their rights and just demands, despite the regime’s demonization of this peaceful popular movement, security repression and political isolation.”

He saw that “10 years later, the Bahraini opposition proved its steadfastness, patience and peaceful insistence, despite oppression, death penalty policies, deportation and citizenship revocation.” Al-Daihi indicated that “the peacefulness choice has failed all the authorities’ attempts to drag people to violence,” and that “people of Bahrain didn’t stop taking to the streets and raising their voices.”

“The people of Bahrain have demanded political partnership and fighting corruption since the 1920s, but the regime has been intransigent in demonizing the opposition, tarnishing its image and accusing it of terrorism. However, the Bahraini regime has failed to attach the charge of sectarianism to the movement of the people of Bahrain through the use of private companies, electronic flies and various means of soft warfare. The public relations companies employed by the regime with all its material and logistical capabilities have failed to tarnish the image of the peaceful democratic movement of the Bahraini opposition.”

“There are many similarities between the Bahraini regime and the Zionist entity, on the level of repression, arbitrary detention, forced deportation and degrading human dignity. Since the 1990s, Mossad has provided repressive and logistical expertise to oppress the people of Bahrain,” Sheikh Al-Daihi added.

“The Bahraini regime has thrown itself into the arms of the Zionists, under the illusion that it will be able to defeat its people, who are not afraid of any force despite the severity of repression and authoritarian practices. Besides, the people of Bahrain have never hesitated to support the Palestinian cause and have sacrificed lives in this regards. The people of Bahrain reject all forms of normalization despite the suffocation, repression and intimidation they live in,” he said.

“The presence of the Zionists in Bahrain does not represent the will of the people of Bahrain in all its references and categories, and we will remain in the trench of defending Palestine and its cause,” he said. Al-Daihi stressed: “The people of Bahrain are loyal to the truth and their people wherever they are. We are not frightened by the voices that accuse us of falling into the arms of the Islamic Republic, with whom we stand against the Zionist enemy and with the justice for the Palestinian cause.”