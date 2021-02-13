British Lawyer Karim Khan elected as new ICC prosecutor

SHAFAQNA- British human rights Lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the next Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Daesh in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Moamer Gadhafi’s son Seif Al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into the Afghanistan war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ICC nations failed to reach a consensus choice, triggering a vote in New York among four candidates in which Khan won on the second ballot with 72 votes. In the first round, he did not win a majority but narrowly edged out Ireland’s Fergal Gaynor, who has represented victims before the ICC in the Afghan war investigation and in a case against Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, France24 reported.