Date :Saturday, February 13th, 2021 | Time : 18:29 |ID: 198485 | Print

British Lawyer Karim Khan elected as new ICC prosecutor

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- British human rights Lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the next Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Daesh in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Moamer Gadhafi’s son Seif Al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into the Afghanistan war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ICC nations failed to reach a consensus choice, triggering a vote in New York among four candidates in which Khan won on the second ballot with 72 votes. In the first round, he did not win a majority but narrowly edged out Ireland’s Fergal Gaynor, who has represented victims before the ICC in the Afghan war investigation and in a case against Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, France24 reported.

 

You might also like
ABNA: Sheikh Zakzaky’s critical condition in prison and the role of Israeli-Saudi regimes
Sudan intends to introduce Bashir to ICC for Darfur war crimes
Ammar Hakim emphasizes approval of a special law for women rescued from ISIS
Palestine asked ICC urgent consideration to the crimes done by Israeli regime, settlers
ICC prosecutor condemns US sanctions
Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim female prosecutor in US
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *