Covid-19 vaccine

First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Lebanon 

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon on Saturday received its first  coronavirus vaccines.
A plane landed at the Beirut airport, an AFP correspondent reported, with authorities saying it was carrying 28,500 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech flown in from Belgium. The shipment was the first after the World Bank allocated $34 million to inoculate two million of Lebanon’s six million inhabitants. Vaccination rollout is set to start on Sunday.
Health workers will receive their first dose at the Rafik Hariri Hospital, the country’s main public hospital tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, the American University of Beirut Medical Center, and Saint George Orthodox Hospital, Arab News reported.

