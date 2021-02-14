Date :Sunday, February 14th, 2021 | Time : 00:10 |ID: 198512 | Print
Rajab month

Video: Special prayer for month of Rajab

SHAFAQNA- Special prayer (Dua) for the month of Rajab with the voice of Mousavi Qahar and Persian and English translation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

