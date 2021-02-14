Bahrain has highest number of prisoners in world

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Jalal Firouz, stating that the Bahraini police government has the highest number of prisoners in the world, added: Bahrain is the only island in the world that has only a few meters of beach left.

Dr. Jalal Firouz, a former member of the Bahraini parliament, said on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the Bahraini revolution that the Bahraini security government had the highest number of prisoners in the world.

“International reports show that Bahrain has become the torture capital of the world,” he said.

The former member of the Bahraini parliament continued: The Bahraini government has brought ISIS and other takfiri groups such as the Taliban to Bahrain from different parts of Syria and Afghanistan and granted them Bahraini nationality. These people receive both jobs and income from the government, as well as housing for them and their families.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English