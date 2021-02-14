One Palestinian killed, 5 injured by Israeli settlers

SHAFAQNA-

One Palestinian was killed, five Palestinians, including two women, were injured Friday by Israeli settlers in different areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. This is a second attack by Israeli setters in three days.

Belal Bauatneh, 50, from Al-Berih was killed and Shadi Abu Gosh and Farahat Abed were injured after an Israeli settler rammed his car into the group in the north of the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, a local official confirmed.

The attack took place near the village of Ein Al-Beida in Tubas governorate — 108 kilometers (67 miles) northeast of Jerusalem.

In another incident, two women in their 40s were injured in an attack by a group of Jewish settlers carrying stones and sticks near the Homesh Israeli settlement in northern West Bank, Jewish Settlements File Responsible linked Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) official Ghassan Daglas told Anadolu Agency.

The women were taken to a health center in the region, said Daglas.

A Palestinian male in his 30s was seriously injured in another attack by Jewish settlers in Kafr Qallil in the Nablus province in northern West Bank, he said.

He was taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital for treatment, a government hospital in Nablus, added Daglas.

This was the second incident in two days involving the death of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli settlers.

Two days ago, Azzam Jamil Amer, from Kafr Qalil village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus was struck by the Israeli settler’s car, before he was moved to an Israeli hospital where he succumbed to his serious wounds.

The incident took place near the village of Kefl-Hares, adjacent to Ariel settlement in the northern Salfit city.

The deceased husband, and father, is a day laborer who was returning home from work when the incident took place.

In August of 2020, a young Palestinian man was killed when a speeding Israel settler’s car struck him near a military roadblock, south of Tulkarem, in northern West Bank.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as “occupied territory” under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz

[Photo:11-year-old Palestinian Hala al-Gut, who was attacked by Jewish settlers while she was going to her relative, is seen with wounded face at her home at Madama village of Nablus, West Bank on January 11, 2021. Photographer: Issam Rimawi /AA]