Sheikh Issa Qasim:Repression, torture cannot silence Bahraini people

Sheikh Issa Qasim made the remarks on Saturday while addressing a ceremony in Qom to mark the 10th anniversary of the Bahraini revolution. A decade had passed since the uprising of the Bahraini people with the aim of implementing radical and serious reform, he said. Bahraini people will continue the movement with the aim of reform in the country, he stressed, adding that the oppressive regime is not compatible with the will of the Bahraini nation.”None of the intense violence and the imported [Saudi] military and the various methods of torture can silence the voice of the Bahraini people and the opposition.”The uprising of Bahraini people against Al-Khalifa regime started on Feb. 14, 2011. the regime has responded to protests with suppression of people and arrest of opposition leaders.