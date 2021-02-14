https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/89BDF6E9-9E1C-4075-BDFB-2430110DC6E0.jpeg 800 1200 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-14 10:50:142021-02-14 10:50:14What is the ruling on fasting during the months of Rajab and Sha’aban? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on fasting during the months of Rajab and Sha’aban? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about fasting during the months of Rajab and Sha’aban.
Question: What is the ruling on fasting during the months of Rajab and Sha’aban?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: It is Mostahab to fast the whole of the months of Rajab and Sha’aban; and if that cannot be done, fast some days of these months, even if it is for one day.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
