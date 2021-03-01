Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Ali Al-Ridha (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Imam Ali Al-Ridha (A.S)

Ali ibn Musa ibn Ja’far (765-818 AD) is the eighth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Ridha (AS). Abasalt quotes that Imam Kadhim (A.S) used to instruct his children about Imam Ridha (A.S) and said: “Your brother, Ali ibn Musa is the Scholar of the Prophet’s (PBUH) family. Learn your religious matters from him and remember what he teaches you as I have heard many times from my father Imam Sadiq (A.S) that: ‘The Scholar of the Prophet’s (PBUH) family is your offspring and I hope I could see him’.”

French

Imam Ar-Ridha (AS)

Ali ibn Musa ibn Jafar (765-818) est le huitième Imam des musulmans chiites et connu sous le nom de Ridha.

Abasalt cite que l’Imam Kazim (A.S) a enseigné à ses enfants sous la supervision de l’Imam Ridha (A.S) et a dit: «Votre frère, Ali ibn Musa est le savant de la famille du Prophète (P). Apprenez vos affaires religieuses de lui et rappelez-vous ce qu’il vous enseigne, car j’ai entendu à plusieurs reprises de mon père Imam Sadiq (A.S) que: «Le savant de la famille du Prophète (P) est votre descendant et j’espère que je pourrais le voir.»

Spanish

Imam Rida (AS)

Ali Ibn Musa Ibn Ya’afar, (765-818 d. C), el octavo Imam de los shiítas, conocido como Rida.

Abasalt narra que siempre el Imam Kazim solía aconsejar a sus hijos sobre el Imam Ali Ibn Musa y decía: “Este es su hermano Ali Ibn Musa, el erudito de la familia de Muhammad (P); hágale las preguntas a él en asuntos religiosos y acepta todo lo que diga”.