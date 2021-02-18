Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Al-Baqir (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Imam Muhammad Al-Baqir (A.S)

Muhammad ibn Ali ibn Al-Hussain (AS) (676-732 AD) is the fifth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Al-Baqir (AS).

Jabir ibn Abdullah Al-Ansari (RA) says: I personally heard the Prophet (PBUH) saying: “O’ Jabir, perhaps you will live long enough until you meet a man from my children, whose name and appearance is similar to mine. He will split the knowledge perfectly. So whenever you see him, send my greetings to him.”

French

Imam Baqir

Muhammad ibn Ali ibn Al-Hussain (AS) (676-732) est le cinquième Imam des musulmans chia et connu sous le nom d’al-Baqir (AS). Jabir ibn Abdullah ibn Amr ibn Haram Al-Ansari (RA) dit: J’ai entendu moi-même le Prophète qui a dit: «O! Jabir, peut-être tu vivras assez longtemps jusqu’à ce que tu rencontres un homme de mes enfants, dont le nom et l’apparence ressemblent aux miens. Il partagera parfaitement ses connaissances. Alors chaque fois que tu le vois, envoie-lui mes salutations.»

Spanish

Imam Baqir (A.S)

Muhammad Ibn Ali Ibn Al-Hussain (AS), (676-732 d. C), el quinto Imam Shia conocido como Baqir. Yabir Ibn Abdullah Ansari (RA) narra que el Mensajero de Dios le dijo:

“¡Oh, Yabir! Sobrevives para visitar a uno de mis hijos llamado Muhammad Ibn Ali Ibn Hussain Ibn Ali Ibn Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS), cuyo nombre se conoce en la Torá Baqir (AS). Así que cada vez que visitas a él, dale mis saludos.”