Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam al-Hadi (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Imam Ali al-Hadi (A.S)

Ali ibn Muhammad ibn Ali (827-868 AD) is the tenth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Hadi.

In the famous Salawaat Abul Hasan Zarrab Al Isfahani, it is stated: “And send blessings to Ali Ibn Muhammad, the leader of the faithful believers, the inheritor of the Messengers, and the argument of the Lord of the worlds.”

French

Imam Hadi

Ali ibn Muhammad ibn Ali (827-868) est le dixième Imam des musulmans chiites et connu sous le nom de Hadi.

Dans le célèbre Salawat d’Abul Hassan Zarrab Al Isfahani, il est indiqué: “Et envoyez des bénédictions à Ali Ibn Muhammad, le chef des croyants fidèles, l’héritier des Messagers, et l’argument du Seigneur des mondes.”

Spanish

Imam Hadi

Ali Ibn Muhammad Ibn Ali, (827-868 d. C), el décimo Imam de los shiítas, conocido como Hadi.

En el famoso Salawat de Zarab Esfahani se dice: “… y las bendiciones sean con Ali Ibn Muhammad, el Imam de los creyentes y el heredero de los mensajeros, y el sucesor de Señor de los mundos …”