Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Mahdi (A.J)

Muhammad ibn Hasan ibn Ali (869 AD), the twelfth Imam of the Shia Muslims and known as Mahdi, disappeared in 940 AD. He is the Savior of the apocalypse and will return to reestablish justice on earth.

“Allah will bring out from concealment al-Mahdi from my family and just before the day of Judgment; even if only one day were to remain in the life of the world, and he will spread on this earth justice and equity and will eradicate tyranny and oppression.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Muhammad Ibn Hasan Ibn Ali, (869 d. C), el duodécimo Imam de los shiítas, conocido como Mahdi quien se ocultó desde 940 d. C. Él es el Salvador del apocalipsis y aparecerá para establecer la paz y justicia en el mundo.

“Si solo quedara un día del mundo, Dios habría prolongado ese día hasta que Dios le enviara un hombre de mi hijo, su nombre sería el mismo que el mío, él llenaría el mundo de justicia y equidad como estaba lleno de injusticia e iniquidad.”

Profeta Muhammad (P)

Muhammad ibn Hassan ibn Ali (869 après JC), le douzième Imam des musulmans chiites et connu sous le nom de Mahdi, a disparu en 940 après JC. Il est le Sauveur de l’apocalypse et reviendra pour rétablir la justice sur la terre.

«Allah retirera Mahdi (A.J) de ma famille et juste avant le jour du jugement; même s’il ne restait qu’un jour dans la vie du monde, et il répandra sur cette terre la justice et l’équité et éradiquera la tyrannie et l’oppression ».

Prophète Muhammad (P)