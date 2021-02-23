Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Musa al-Kadhim (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Imam Musa al-Kadhim (A.S)

Musa ibn Ja’far ibn Muhammad (745-799 AD) is the seventh Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as Kadhim.

Sulaiman bin Khalid says: One day we were sitting in front of Imam Sadiq (A.S), he called Imam Musa al-Kadhim (A.S) and said: ‌“It is obligatory on you to accept his guardianship. I swear by God, he will be the guardian of affairs after me”.

French

Imam al-Kazim

Musa ibn Jafar ibn Muhammad (745-799) est le septième Imam des musulmans chiites et connu sous le nom de Kazim.

Sulayman ibn Khalid dit: Un jour, nous étions assis devant l’Imam Sadiq (A.S), il a appelé l’Imam Musa al-Kazim (A.S) en nous disant: « Il est obligatoire pour vous d’accepter sa tutelle. Je jure par Dieu, il sera le gardien des affaires après moi. »

Spanish

Imam Kazim

Musa Ibn Ya’afar Ibn Muhammad, (745-799 d. C), el séptimo Imam de los shiítas, conocido como Kazim.

Soleiman Ibn Jalid narra: Un día estábamos junto al Imam Ya’afar (A.S) que llamó al Imam Kazim (A.S) y dijo: “Es obligatorio para ustedes tener su wilaia (tutela). Juro por Dios, él es su señor después de mí.”