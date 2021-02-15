Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Sajjad (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Imam Sajjad (A.S)

Ali ibn Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (659-713 AD) is the fourth Imam of the Shia Muslims and is known as al-Sajjad and Zayn al-Abidin.

“My father Ali ibn al-Hussain would not remember a Bounty of Allah except that he would Prostrate, and the effects of the Prostrations were on all of his places of Prostrations. Thus, he was named as ‘Sajjad’ due to that.”

Imam Baqir (A.S)

Spanish

Imam Sayyad

Ali Ibn Husain Ibn Ali Ibn Abi Talib, (659-713 d. C), el cuarto Imam de los shiítas, conocido como Sayyad y Zain al-Abedein.

“Mi padre Ali Ibn Husain nunca recuerda las bendiciones de Dios Todopoderoso a menos que se postrara y los efectos de la postración fueran visibles en todas las posiciones de sus postraciones por eso fue apodado Sayyad.”

Imam Baqir (A.S)

French

Imam Sajjad

Ali ibn Hussein ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (659-713) est le quatrième Imam des musulmans chiites et connu comme al-Sajjad et Zayn al-Abidin.

“En effet, mon père Ali ibn Hussein (A.S) ne se souvenait jamais des bénédictions de Dieu Tout-Puissant, à moins qu’il ne se prosterne, et les effets des prosternations étaient sur toutes ses positions de prosternations. Ainsi, il a été nommé «Sajjad»”.

Imam Baqir (A.S)