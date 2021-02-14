No word from Saudi Arabia on Hajj 2021

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Pakistani Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said the country is waiting for a clear response from Saudi Arabia on Hajj 2021.

The minister said that Pakistan was constantly in contact with the Saudi Arabian government over the issue. He said that in a normal situation, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is signed with the Saudi government in November.

According to the official, the Pakistani government was in constant contact with the Saudi authorities, which had asked for wait for the final decision.He said if the coronavirus vaccination applied during Hajj, Pakistan was quite ready for that and the pilgrims would be vaccinated, APP reported.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world flock annually to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina for the week-long ritual of Hajj. But in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hajj was held with only a limited number of pilgrims of different nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia.